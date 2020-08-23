Previous
moody blues... by northy
Photo 603

moody blues...

playing around with patterns made in PS and copied to the iPad... and the crystal ball...
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
165% complete

