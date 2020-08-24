Previous
Next
amoeba by northy
Photo 604

amoeba

an experiment gone rather wrong... this would be the best of the lot...
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
165% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
This is well done!
August 25th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
What were you trying to accomplish? This is terrific. Love the vibrant colors and the interesting shapes.
August 25th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
I'm not sure what you did but I love it! Is it oil and water? Fav!
August 25th, 2020  
Abhijit
Not a fail from where I see it
August 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise