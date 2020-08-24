Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 604
amoeba
an experiment gone rather wrong... this would be the best of the lot...
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
4
5
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4007
photos
398
followers
51
following
165% complete
View this month »
597
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
Latest from all albums
601
3116
602
3117
603
3118
3119
604
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
24th August 2020 8:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
colour
,
refraction
,
glycerin
,
ipad light
,
what is this colour of which you speak
,
abstractaug2020
,
driven to abstraction
,
northy-abstract2020
,
i think it*s yelling at me
Sharon Lee
ace
This is well done!
August 25th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
What were you trying to accomplish? This is terrific. Love the vibrant colors and the interesting shapes.
August 25th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
I'm not sure what you did but I love it! Is it oil and water? Fav!
August 25th, 2020
Abhijit
Not a fail from where I see it
August 25th, 2020
