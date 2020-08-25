and this is why we don't play with colour...

in theory, top left is pink, top right is violet, bottom left is purple and bottom right is indigo... personally i see purple on the bottom right and pink in the bottom left and top right quadrants... the thing they call "pink" looks pretty insipid to me...



admittedly it got confusing after i took the photo because... white balance... but i've got it back to looking more or less like what it looked like in photoshop when i created the thing in the first place...



this is basically etsooi from start to finish... i created a 2x2 grid in photoshop, moved it to the iPad, took a picture of it (with a chess piece that i subsequently edited out)... processed in LR, and then skewed in PS because i couldn't get the lines straight in LR...



anyhoo... this started because i was trying to do a rainbow backdrop (big mistake i will not make again) and PS gave me pink for "violet" and purple for "indigo"... and... well... one thing lead to another... and here we are...



now where's that bottle of wine?