colour ball by northy
colour ball

another PS pattern on the iPad... as viewed thru the crystal ball...
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Those make such terrific vibrant abstracts.
August 31st, 2020  
