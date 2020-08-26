Sign up
colour ball
another PS pattern on the iPad... as viewed thru the crystal ball...
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
Photo Details
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th August 2020 3:15pm
abstract
colour
crystal ball
op art
ipad light
what is this colour of which you speak
lens ball
abstractaug2020
driven to abstraction
northy-abstract2020
Shutterbug
ace
Those make such terrific vibrant abstracts.
August 31st, 2020
