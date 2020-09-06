Previous
all the world's a stage... by northy
Photo 617

all the world's a stage...

the pawn... processed using analog fx... wetplate filter... and some fiddling...
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
169% complete

Photo Details

Humphrey Hippo ace
Very dramatic :)
September 6th, 2020  
