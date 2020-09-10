Sign up
Photo 621
a star is born...
mucking about with lens flare in photoshop... i really should keep some detailed notes about what i'm doing for future reference... but truth to tell, half the time i don't actually know what i've done!
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4044
photos
399
followers
51
following
170% complete
614
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
98
618
3134
619
3135
620
3136
621
Views
1
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th August 2020 3:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
chess
,
photoshop
,
lens flare
,
pawn
,
ps
,
chess piece
,
etsooi
,
30 days of pawn
