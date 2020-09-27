Previous
Bonsai tree by northy
Bonsai tree

I did this one a week or so ago and have zero recollection as to how I got here 🙃
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
