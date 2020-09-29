Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 640
what tangled webs we weave...
played around with the tree filter... i find it a bit baffling... i mean, there's a ton of options and it's kinda cool... but... why trees? why not soup cans? or toothbrushes? or alley cats? inquiring minds 🙃
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
3
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4086
photos
388
followers
50
following
175% complete
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
637
103
3152
638
3153
3154
639
640
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th August 2020 3:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
chess
,
photoshop
,
pawn
,
chess piece
,
who knew
,
etsooi
,
30 days of pawn
,
tree filter
Walks @ 7
ace
Creepy and marvelous. Where is this tree filter?
September 30th, 2020
☠northy
ace
@joysabin
in photoshop... i have cc20 i think... it's in filters under render... you get to pick your tree, number of leaves, how thick the branches are, and any number of other options... who knew???
September 30th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
@northy
Thanks, I've got an oldie moldie PS version (CS5) so I can play with fibers, trees apparently hadn't been invented in 2011
September 30th, 2020
