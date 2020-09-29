Previous
Next
what tangled webs we weave... by northy
Photo 640

what tangled webs we weave...

played around with the tree filter... i find it a bit baffling... i mean, there's a ton of options and it's kinda cool... but... why trees? why not soup cans? or toothbrushes? or alley cats? inquiring minds 🙃
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Creepy and marvelous. Where is this tree filter?
September 30th, 2020  
☠northy ace
@joysabin in photoshop... i have cc20 i think... it's in filters under render... you get to pick your tree, number of leaves, how thick the branches are, and any number of other options... who knew???
September 30th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
@northy Thanks, I've got an oldie moldie PS version (CS5) so I can play with fibers, trees apparently hadn't been invented in 2011
September 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise