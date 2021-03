have a seat!

for week 12 of the Capture52 challenge... prompt was "something old"... this seems rather "relative"... i mean, last week's news is "old", right? and whether this chair is "old" or not in terms of age, it's definitely past it's best before date 🤣...



i'm really curious how it wound up where i found it... someone would have presumably had to lug it from the parking lot (ok - maybe only a couple hundred metres), through some brush to dump it on the mud flat... weird!!!!!