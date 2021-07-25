Sign up
Photo 681
about those windows...
as i mentioned yesterday, the theme for this week at 52Frames is distortion, and i have been playing around with a variety of techniques... this would be an in-camera multiple exposure (9 shots) of my bedroom windows... i do like the result!
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4431
photos
393
followers
48
following
186% complete
View this month »
672
673
674
675
678
679
680
681
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd July 2021 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
windows
,
distortion
,
multiple exposure
,
in camera multiple exposure
,
52frames-2021-northy
