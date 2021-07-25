Previous
about those windows... by northy
Photo 681

about those windows...

as i mentioned yesterday, the theme for this week at 52Frames is distortion, and i have been playing around with a variety of techniques... this would be an in-camera multiple exposure (9 shots) of my bedroom windows... i do like the result!
