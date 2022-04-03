Sign up
Photo 710
the hallway
because it was there and i couldn't resist
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Tags
hotel
,
hallway
,
liminal space
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 4th, 2022
