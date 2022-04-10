Previous
oh dear! by northy
Photo 713

oh dear!

another one from yesterday's walkabout with the looooooong lens... and this is still massively cropped... (i remain incredibly impressed with Oly's IQ)
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Islandgirl ace
Cute face!
April 11th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love that expression.
April 11th, 2022  
