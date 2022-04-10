Sign up
Photo 713
oh dear!
another one from yesterday's walkabout with the looooooong lens... and this is still massively cropped... (i remain incredibly impressed with Oly's IQ)
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
2
3
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4726
photos
362
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
9th April 2022 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
noise
,
headshot
,
52frames-2022-northy
,
ndao3
Islandgirl
ace
Cute face!
April 11th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love that expression.
April 11th, 2022
