Photo 719
is this abstract enough?
i shot this for the "what is it" prompt for 52frames...
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4808
photos
345
followers
43
following
197% complete
View this month »
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
3778
3779
3780
3781
719
3783
3784
3787
Views
5
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
26th June 2022 12:16pm
Tags
paper
,
abstract
,
magazine
,
what is it
,
abstract-65
,
52frames-2022-northy
