Previous
Next
the usual suspects by northy
Photo 721

the usual suspects

the prompt at 52Frames this week is "pattern"... lines count, right?

this is actually Plan B... i had a Plan A, but the zebras at the zoo weren't overly cooperative and i'm still trying to figure out if i have something i can use....
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
197% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise