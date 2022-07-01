Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 721
the usual suspects
the prompt at 52Frames this week is "pattern"... lines count, right?
this is actually Plan B... i had a Plan A, but the zebras at the zoo weren't overly cooperative and i'm still trying to figure out if i have something i can use....
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4810
photos
345
followers
43
following
197% complete
View this month »
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
721
Latest from all albums
3780
3781
719
3783
3784
3787
721
3788
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
1st July 2022 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess
,
horse
,
lines
,
rabbit
,
pattern
,
lego
,
star wars
,
penguin
,
stormtrooper
,
chess piece
,
dark horse
,
dark knight
,
bugs bunny
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeeeester penguin
,
ipad light
,
52frames
,
lego rabbit
,
-2022-northy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close