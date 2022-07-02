Previous
lemme tell you a tail... by northy
Photo 722

lemme tell you a tail...

soooooo... i really wanted a zebra shot for my 53Frames pattern shot, but was not planning for said shot to be a butt shot 🤣

not sure whether i like this or not... thoughts?
northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
