rainy day people (very definitely NOT sooc)

for get pushed this week, @froggie0628 challenged me to "lots of colour"... so here's one run at it... taken this evening as i was walking to the subway in the rain (without an umbrella)... processed in LR... and cropped... a lot...

soundtrack:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phcDgM2Mazk
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy ace
@froggie0628 - hi Amanda... here's one go at the challenge! we'll see if i come up with any other during the week...
September 27th, 2022  
Dianne
This is incredibly gorgeous. Fav
September 27th, 2022  
kali ace
well done!
September 27th, 2022  
Erika ace
I love this. The silhouettes, light reflections. Well done.
September 27th, 2022  
