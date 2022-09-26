Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 725
rainy day people (very definitely NOT sooc)
for get pushed this week,
@froggie0628
challenged me to "lots of colour"... so here's one run at it... taken this evening as i was walking to the subway in the rain (without an umbrella)... processed in LR... and cropped... a lot...
soundtrack:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phcDgM2Mazk
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4876
photos
335
followers
42
following
198% complete
View this month »
717
718
719
721
722
723
724
725
Latest from all albums
3844
3845
3846
3847
3848
3849
725
3850
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
26th September 2022 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
rain
,
colour
,
human element
,
abducted by aliens
,
northypushed
,
what is this colour of which you speak
,
northy-pushed
,
northy-soundtrack
,
songtitle-89
,
street-95
,
get-pushed-530
,
sceneseoftheroad
☠northy
ace
@froggie0628
- hi Amanda... here's one go at the challenge! we'll see if i come up with any other during the week...
September 27th, 2022
Dianne
This is incredibly gorgeous. Fav
September 27th, 2022
kali
ace
well done!
September 27th, 2022
Erika
ace
I love this. The silhouettes, light reflections. Well done.
September 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close