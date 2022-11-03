Sign up
Photo 733
foggy morning on the tracks
we've been having some crazy fog here the last few days... really need to be hauling my "proper" camera around - but for now, the iPhone will have to do 🙂
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Tags
light
,
fog
,
mist
,
train tracks
,
iphoneography
,
subway tracks
,
stupid o*clock
