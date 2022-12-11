Previous
Next
dead head by northy
Photo 736

dead head

soooooooooo...

for get pushed this week @wakelys challenged me to a botanical flat lay... with a hint of colour... which, y'know, is quite the trifecta 🤪...

i had a brilliant idea to do dried up leaves - only it decided to snow before i got around to collecting them...

so i deconstructed a rose... converted to b&w and then added some colour tones...

i do not like it... but i haven't the time or energy to go back at it...
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
201% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

☠northy ace
@wakelys - ok - so this was quite the challenge! for some reason i cannot get the hang of flat lays... anyhoo... definitely a good exercise for me... tx!
December 11th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oooh looks like it's floating and that hint of blue- beautiful
December 11th, 2022  
☠northy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond i think it will look nicer when all the petals have shrivelled up 🥴🤪😁
December 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise