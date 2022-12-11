Sign up
Photo 736
dead head
soooooooooo...
for get pushed this week
@wakelys
challenged me to a botanical flat lay... with a hint of colour... which, y'know, is quite the trifecta 🤪...
i had a brilliant idea to do dried up leaves - only it decided to snow before i got around to collecting them...
so i deconstructed a rose... converted to b&w and then added some colour tones...
i do not like it... but i haven't the time or energy to go back at it...
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
3
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
northypushed
,
flat lay
,
northy-pushed
,
get-pushed-540
,
colour tones
☠northy
ace
@wakelys
- ok - so this was quite the challenge! for some reason i cannot get the hang of flat lays... anyhoo... definitely a good exercise for me... tx!
December 11th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Oooh looks like it's floating and that hint of blue- beautiful
December 11th, 2022
☠northy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
i think it will look nicer when all the petals have shrivelled up 🥴🤪😁
December 11th, 2022
