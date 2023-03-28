Sign up
Photo 744
teide
if you look at the right edge of the mountain you can see the doohickies that hold up the cable cars that we rode on...
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Views
2
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
28th March 2023 8:53am
Tags
landscape
,
vacation
,
teide
,
vacay
,
landscape-56
