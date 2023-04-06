Sign up
Photo 753
laundry day
i don't know why, but the European practice of hanging laundry out the window to dry always fascinates me... i guess because it just isn't something we see where I live...
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
4
3
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5090
photos
331
followers
46
following
206% complete
View this month »
746
747
748
749
750
751
752
753
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
2nd April 2023 5:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
laundry
,
lisbon
,
vacation
,
vacay
,
vacay-spring2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous street pic
April 6th, 2023
Brigette
ace
I love a laundry shot. Always on the lookout for them in Europe
April 6th, 2023
Felix Mantia M.
ace
you nail this shot
April 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful especially in b&w. Favourite
April 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
