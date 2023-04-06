Previous
laundry day by northy
Photo 753

laundry day

i don't know why, but the European practice of hanging laundry out the window to dry always fascinates me... i guess because it just isn't something we see where I live...
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Corinne C ace
Fabulous street pic
April 6th, 2023  
Brigette ace
I love a laundry shot. Always on the lookout for them in Europe
April 6th, 2023  
Felix Mantia M. ace
you nail this shot
April 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful especially in b&w. Favourite
April 7th, 2023  
