Photo 754
fill the frame...
at 53Frames this week the prompt is "fill the frame"... i took it rather literally... my oldest very kindly posed for me 🙃
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Tags
portrait
,
frame
,
52frames-2023-northy
