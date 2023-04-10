Sign up
Photo 757
the other dimension
this week on 52Frames the prompt is "dreamscape"...
this is a bunch (25 i think) of shots of the hallway smooshed together in photoshop using the auto blend feature... with an image of me composited on top as the human element...
i have a couple other ideas to try during the week, so we'll see which one i end up with...
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
1
1
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
10th April 2023 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photoshop
,
selfie
,
dreamscape
,
human element
,
etsooi
,
craptastic mess
,
52frames-2023-northy
,
composite-54
Allison Williams
ace
Perfection! A+ in atmosphere!
April 10th, 2023
