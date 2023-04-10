Previous
the other dimension by northy
Photo 757

the other dimension

this week on 52Frames the prompt is "dreamscape"...

this is a bunch (25 i think) of shots of the hallway smooshed together in photoshop using the auto blend feature... with an image of me composited on top as the human element...

i have a couple other ideas to try during the week, so we'll see which one i end up with...
☠northy

Allison Williams ace
Perfection! A+ in atmosphere!
April 10th, 2023  
