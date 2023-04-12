Sign up
Photo 759
down the rabbit hole...
sooooo... another dreamscape attempt... thoughts? should the human element sit on the line of focus? at first i thought yes, then no, and now i'm just not sure...
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
1
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5101
photos
331
followers
46
following
207% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
12th April 2023 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
dreamscape
,
human element
,
mailing tube
,
52frames-2023-northy
Call me Joe
ace
Reminds me of a James Bond 007👌
April 13th, 2023
