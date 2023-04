string theory...

there is no string....



(this was supremely annoying to shoot... i could NOT get the chair to stay still... also, i kept thinking of the couch in Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency which then always reminds me of the "pivot" episode in friends... and now i just keep hearing Ross yelling "pivot" in my head... i'm going to go lie down now 🥴🤣🙄)