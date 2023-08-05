Previous
post no bills II by northy
post no bills II

one iPhone shot, moved into PS, copied several times (7? 8? i lost track), shifted and then smooshed together using auto blend feature... colours were boosted in LR...

this is also what's left of a sign posted to a telephone pole, although a different one from the one used for the August 4 shot...
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Ann H. LeFevre ace
And you did it in color!! Nice one.
August 7th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
glorious spread of colours
August 7th, 2023  
Humphrey Hippo ace
That's a very cool result.
August 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
ETSOOI extraordinaire!
August 7th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Worth all those steps!
August 7th, 2023  
