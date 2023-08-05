Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 791
post no bills II
one iPhone shot, moved into PS, copied several times (7? 8? i lost track), shifted and then smooshed together using auto blend feature... colours were boosted in LR...
this is also what's left of a sign posted to a telephone pole, although a different one from the one used for the August 4 shot...
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5261
photos
314
followers
44
following
217% complete
View this month »
785
787
788
789
790
791
792
793
Latest from all albums
790
4154
4155
791
792
4156
4157
793
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
just because...
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
7th August 2023 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
colour
,
etsooi
,
abducted by aliens
,
abstractaug2023
,
abstract-75
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
And you did it in color!! Nice one.
August 7th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
glorious spread of colours
August 7th, 2023
Humphrey Hippo
ace
That's a very cool result.
August 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
ETSOOI extraordinaire!
August 7th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Worth all those steps!
August 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close