the trope to end all tropes 🥴for my push challenge @30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to depict Britishness and/or create a collage of up to four images from my recent trip... i spent stupid amounts of time shooting phone booths and double-deckers (my husband was so patient!)... and i also have an idiotic number of the Royal Guard marching back and forth... figured i might as well put them to use (whether it qualifies as "good" use or not is up for debate 🙄🙄🙄🙄)