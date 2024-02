The theme this week at 52Frames is “unexplored”…Today my hubby and i went on a “guess where” day trip…. It’s hard to explain the concept but here’s the link…The trip theme was “spooky sights and ghostly tales”…. It was pretty cool!This image was taken at Century Manor - an abandoned asylum…. You can’t go in or around really…. This is a detail of the boarded up windows in front…. The sun was shining today, but this place would be super creepy in the mist or twilight for sure!I have another contender for the theme in my main album - and I’m prolly going to go with that one…. But i did like how this one came out…