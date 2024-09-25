Previous
the thingy... by northy
the thingy...

@mcsiegle challenged me to do something with inverted colours this week... i did something similar a couple years ago, but figured i'd take another run at it for this challenge...
25th September 2024

northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
northy
@mcsiegle - took another run at this the other day...
September 27th, 2024  
