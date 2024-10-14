Previous
The salmon run by northy
Photo 876

The salmon run

More a diary shot than anything else…. I was out walking and the salmon were a-jumping…. I didn’t have the right lens so this is waaaaaaay cropped…

See here for info on the salmon run:
https://www.todocanada.ca/see-salmon-run-greater-toronto-area/
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 14th, 2024  
KV ace
Super cool.
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise