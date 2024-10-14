Sign up
Photo 876
Photo 876
The salmon run
More a diary shot than anything else…. I was out walking and the salmon were a-jumping…. I didn’t have the right lens so this is waaaaaaay cropped…
See here for info on the salmon run:
https://www.todocanada.ca/see-salmon-run-greater-toronto-area/
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
2
4
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
14th October 2024 3:33pm
Tags
water
,
fish
,
salmon
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 14th, 2024
KV
ace
Super cool.
October 14th, 2024
