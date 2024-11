SpyCam-07

a major bit of etsooi for the "green" prompt from the "one week only" challenge...



picture taken with high iso and low light to max out in grain... processed lightly in LR and then heavily in PS... let's see... added half tone filter for the lines, added a green colour filter (think it was called tension green or something 🥴)... added a spherizing filter... added some lens blur... added the words and blurred that a smidgeon... so... yeah... etsooi...