Photo 888
panning disaster
yeah... as always... i suck at panning... i still kinda like it though 🫣
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Tags
bike
,
bicycle
,
motion blur
,
panning
,
human element
