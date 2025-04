happy Easter everyone!

i do have a few water shots to post, but have to admit to having mostly lost interest... in any event, i need to do a shot for 52f and this week it's over or under exposed... i feel like i've gone back to this well a mite too often, but it is an option...



a composite of two images both with motion blur... one of me stepping through the door, and one of the hallway with me walking the camera forward...