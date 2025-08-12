Sign up
Previous
Photo 894
A boat
Just a random boat along the shore at Islay…
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
1
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
just because...
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
12th August 2025 5:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
coastline
,
boat
,
islay
,
northy-travelogue
,
northy-scotland
Ulrika
ace
The simplicity is so satisfying and beautiful
August 12th, 2025
