Previous
Photo 900
encyclopedia Britannica 1797
The place we stayed in Orkney had this wonderful library full of books from years bygone…. Including a fabulous set of the encyclopaedia (the things we used before google for the millennials in the crowd 🙃) dating back to 1797…
A photo of the entry for “camera obscura” posted as well…
https://365project.org/northy/somebody-stop-m/2025-08-23
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
0
0
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6141
photos
267
followers
39
following
246% complete
View this month »
4859
4860
52
4861
899
900
130
4862
Views
5
Album
just because...
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
23rd August 2025 2:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
words
,
scotland
,
orkney
,
northy-travelogue
,
northy-scotland
