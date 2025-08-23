Previous
encyclopedia Britannica 1797 by northy
encyclopedia Britannica 1797

The place we stayed in Orkney had this wonderful library full of books from years bygone…. Including a fabulous set of the encyclopaedia (the things we used before google for the millennials in the crowd 🙃) dating back to 1797…

A photo of the entry for “camera obscura” posted as well…
https://365project.org/northy/somebody-stop-m/2025-08-23
☠northy 🇨🇦

