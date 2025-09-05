Sign up
Previous
Photo 902
turkish proverb
i mean... it was bound to happen sooner or later!
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
0
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6156
photos
267
followers
39
following
247% complete
View this month »
894
895
896
897
899
900
901
902
Latest from all albums
4870
4871
4872
901
4873
4874
4875
902
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
just because...
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
5th September 2025 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clown
,
lego
,
the razor*s edge
,
wsl-29
Allison Williams
ace
Well that explains it!
September 6th, 2025
