Previous
Photo 913
toys
prompt on 52F is "toys"... so... this...
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Album
just because...
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
9th November 2025 12:54pm
Tags
toys
,
lenses
,
high key
,
penguin
,
stormtrooper
,
toy penguin
,
52frames-2025-northy
