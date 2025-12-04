Previous
waiting in line...
waiting in line...

prompt at 52F this week is "hip shot"... tricky to pull off because (a) my camera is too big to easily carry around day to day (on top of my work bag and such)... (b) it's winter all of a sudden... so, y'know, it's COLD... and (c) we're three weeks away from the shortest day of the year... i leave home for work in the dark... i leave work from home in the dark...

anyhoo... i dug up an old P&S, miraculously found a charger, and just as miraculously determined that the thing still works... so - here's an option...
Marj ace
That angle gives the feeling of the cold waiting people in an endless line
December 5th, 2025  
