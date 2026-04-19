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Previous
Photo 923
the train
I liked it for some weird reason…
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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just because...
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OM-5MarkII
Taken
19th April 2026 6:36am
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