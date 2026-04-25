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Previous
Photo 926
give me the room
or something... it's a room... there's a penguin (on a tv)... it's world penguin day... it's all coming together...
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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just because...
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OM-1MarkII
Taken
25th April 2026 5:52pm
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room
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mr penguin
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meeeeeeeester penguin
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