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Toronto Man by northy
Photo 927

Toronto Man

that is, in fact, what this bit of street art is called…

https://nowtoronto.com/culture/toronto-man-st-clair-west-balkenhol/

I walked past it yesterday and took a few shots for the heck of it…
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Corinne C ace
Wonderful perspective, a striking image.
April 26th, 2026  
Janice ace
Great low POV.
April 26th, 2026  
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