Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 927
Toronto Man
that is, in fact, what this bit of street art is called…
https://nowtoronto.com/culture/toronto-man-st-clair-west-balkenhol/
I walked past it yesterday and took a few shots for the heck of it…
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6436
photos
259
followers
40
following
253% complete
View this month »
920
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
Latest from all albums
5102
5103
5104
5105
5106
926
5107
927
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
just because...
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
25th April 2026 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
statue
,
building
,
street-art-33
,
toronto-man
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful perspective, a striking image.
April 26th, 2026
Janice
ace
Great low POV.
April 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close