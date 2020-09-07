Previous
all gussied up; nowhere to go by northy
98 / 365

all gussied up; nowhere to go

i encountered this mourning dove pluming its feathers while out and about at Colonel Samuel Smith Park this morning...
7th September 2020

What is this "colour" of which you speak?
