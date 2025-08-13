Sign up
128 / 365
One more… just because..
An old lighhouse outside of Port Ellen on Islay…. Walked out there today…. And then to the singing sands that lie just beyond…. Spoiler alert…. The sands don’t sing…. But the beach was gorgeous…. Also saw a goat 🐐🙃
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
scotland
,
lighthouse
,
islay
,
northy-travelogue
,
northy-scotland
