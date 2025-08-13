Previous
One more… just because.. by northy
128 / 365

One more… just because..

An old lighhouse outside of Port Ellen on Islay…. Walked out there today…. And then to the singing sands that lie just beyond…. Spoiler alert…. The sands don’t sing…. But the beach was gorgeous…. Also saw a goat 🐐🙃
13th August 2025

northy

