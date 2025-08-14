Previous
the goat by northy
129 / 365

the goat

Encountered this goat as I was clamouring over a grassy knoll on my way back from the singing sands (that don’t sing, in case you were wondering🙃) near Port Ellen…. Figured I would post for the NDAO thing..
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
