129 / 365
the goat
Encountered this goat as I was clamouring over a grassy knoll on my way back from the singing sands (that don’t sing, in case you were wondering🙃) near Port Ellen…. Figured I would post for the NDAO thing..
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3
somebody stop me!
OM-1MarkII
13th August 2025 6:36am
Tags
scotland
,
goat
,
islay
,
northy-travelogue
,
ndao37
,
northy-scotland
