Previous
131 / 365
view from a bench
Waiting for the subway in Montreal…. For my push challenge set by
@aecasey
which was to incorporate a bench into a photo somehow…
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6254
photos
263
followers
40
following
7
2
somebody stop me!
OM-1MarkII
29th November 2025 2:18pm
bench
bokeh
subway
metro
montreal
blurism
northypushed
northy-pushed
northy-montreal
get-pushed-695
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@aecasy
…. This ended up being a tad abstract…
November 29th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Nailed the challenge
November 29th, 2025
