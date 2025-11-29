Previous
view from a bench by northy
131 / 365

view from a bench

Waiting for the subway in Montreal…. For my push challenge set by @aecasey which was to incorporate a bench into a photo somehow…
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details

☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@aecasy …. This ended up being a tad abstract…
November 29th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Nailed the challenge
November 29th, 2025  
