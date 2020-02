Love Sticky Snow

Sunday morning I woke up to beautiful trees - love when the snow just sticks to the trees and makes everything brighter. There wasn't much out there - less than 2 inches, and the weather was going to get warmer that day so I made my husband get up to so I could go take pictures of one of my favorite bridges at a local park. Glad we got out when we did because by 11 am the snow was all gone and it was back to being dreary.