Previous
Next
Osprey Fly By by not_left_handed
Photo 819

Osprey Fly By

I was sitting by the water when I saw this guy flying over the lake. Was hoping he was coming in to fish but sadly he just moved along. Still exciting when I see these birds though!
1st May 2020 1st May 20

DawnLouise

@not_left_handed
Website: www.photorandoms.com I joined this site on March 19, 2014 and started out posting religiously but have fallen off a bit especially 2016. 2017...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise