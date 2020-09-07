Previous
Sea of Sunflowers by not_left_handed
Photo 842

Sea of Sunflowers

Did some sunflower mini sessions over the weekend - had 3 bookings and I love how they turned out! Here's one of my favorites.
7th September 2020

DawnLouise

@not_left_handed
I joined this site on March 19, 2014 and started out posting religiously but have fallen off a bit especially 2016.
