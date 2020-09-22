Previous
Statue of Sherman on Cemetery Hill in Gettysburg by not_left_handed
Statue of Sherman on Cemetery Hill in Gettysburg

22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

DawnLouise

Website: www.photorandoms.com I joined this site on March 19, 2014 and started out posting religiously but have fallen off a bit especially 2016. 2017...
We stopped at Gettysburg on our way home from vacation and this shot was actually taken with my cell phone in the early morning and it's one of my favorite ones! I wish I had my camera with me at the time, but I still think it turned out pretty darn good.
October 8th, 2020  
