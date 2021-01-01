Previous
Next
Still Life Part 3 by not_left_handed
Photo 861

Still Life Part 3

Did these all in one day but of course had to choose different days for my project. I'm enjoying these and have some more ideas. I think this month is going to be a month of still life for me!
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

DawnLouise

@not_left_handed
Website: www.photorandoms.com I joined this site on March 19, 2014 and started out posting religiously but have fallen off a bit especially 2016. 2017...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise