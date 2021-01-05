Previous
Next
An Alley The Ripper Would Love by not_left_handed
Photo 864

An Alley The Ripper Would Love

**Looks really cool on black** Decided to take a walk at lunch time and came across this cool alley! I love the brick road and sidewalk and the architecture of the building. I definitely will be taking more walks! Taken with my phone.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

DawnLouise

@not_left_handed
Website: www.photorandoms.com I joined this site on March 19, 2014 and started out posting religiously but have fallen off a bit especially 2016. 2017...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Debra ace
Wow, well done!
January 6th, 2021  
DawnLouise
@dridsdale Thank you - it's one of my favorite photos I've ever taken lol. Can't believe it's with my phone, but gotta use what you have when the opportunity strikes!
January 6th, 2021  
April ace
Love your edit and grunge!
January 6th, 2021  
DawnLouise
@aecasey Thank you :) It's my favorite kind of editing to do and if I can get a picture that I can get away with editing it that way, then it's my go to!
January 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise