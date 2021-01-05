Sign up
Photo 864
An Alley The Ripper Would Love
**Looks really cool on black** Decided to take a walk at lunch time and came across this cool alley! I love the brick road and sidewalk and the architecture of the building. I definitely will be taking more walks! Taken with my phone.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
4
1
DawnLouise
@not_left_handed
Website: www.photorandoms.com I joined this site on March 19, 2014 and started out posting religiously but have fallen off a bit especially 2016. 2017...
Debra
ace
Wow, well done!
January 6th, 2021
DawnLouise
@dridsdale
Thank you - it's one of my favorite photos I've ever taken lol. Can't believe it's with my phone, but gotta use what you have when the opportunity strikes!
January 6th, 2021
April
ace
Love your edit and grunge!
January 6th, 2021
DawnLouise
@aecasey
Thank you :) It's my favorite kind of editing to do and if I can get a picture that I can get away with editing it that way, then it's my go to!
January 6th, 2021
